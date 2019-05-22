Mt Morgan mum escapes near fatal crash on dangerous CQ road

Tania Ricks was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Gavial-Gracemere Rd on May 11.

TANIA Ricks travels through the Gavial-Gracemere Rd connection intersection on the Burnett Highway up to four times a day.

But last Saturday night, her regular route became a potential fatality when she collided with another vehicle.

It was dark and Ms Ricks had her high beams on when she was driving home to Mt Morgan from Rockhampton.

Another vehicle was heading out of Gracemere and rather than waiting for traffic, came out around the back of a stationary van that was waiting to turn.

Ms Ricks' car T-boned the car, instantly writing off her own vehicle as the two collided.

The other driver was issued an infringement notice for failing to give way at a stop sign.

"I had a couple of superficial wounds like whiplash and some bruising,” she said.

"I'm waiting for x-ray results to come back of my ankle, back and neck.

"I didn't have pain at the time but the following day I did. A lot of pain in my leg.”

An adult passenger in the car with Ms Ricks also sustained bruising and the driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

"I jumped out my vehicle to make sure he was okay and to see if there were any other occupants in his car,” she said.

He was uninjured, but the outcome could have been far more dire.

"I know there was a death there 30 years ago. I don't know if there's been any more since,” she said.

"It is quite concerning that somebody else could be cleaned up.

"There's been a few accidents at that intersection that I've heard about and I was speaking to a gentleman who said he was pretty sure there was one there on Friday night too.

"Something needs to be put there, whether it's lights or a round-a-bout. Something needs to be changed.”

The mother of three said since the accident she has avoided taking the intersection, and now takes the Kabra way into Rockhampton for peace of mind.

"A lot of (the issue) is just high traffic flow at particular times,” she said.

The intersection at the Gavial-Gracemre Rd and Burnett Hwy is a dangerous spot for accidents, despite a number of warnings as you approach the t-intersection. Google Maps

"The police are usually pretty good and you often see a speed camera at the bottom of the hill heading towards Rocky.

"I don't know if it's a speed factor but I think the set up of the intersection could be changed a little bit.

"When you're heading into Mt Morgan, you've got the turn to Gracemere, so if people are turning to Gracemere they've got to be in the main line of the highway and then the slow vehicle lane sort of cuts off just before the intersection and goes up.

"It's just set up really weird.”

A spokesperson from Transport and Main Roads said it was aware of a multi-vehicle crash and of two crashes at the intersection between 2013 and 2018.

"Direction and warning signs are installed on all approaches to the intersection and street lights are in use overnight,” the spokesperson said.

"The Gavial-Gracemere Road approach to the Burnett Highway is also controlled by stop signs and an "s-bend”, to slow approaching vehicles before the intersection.

"All motorists need to be aware of the fatal five and take them seriously: drink driving and drug driving, fatigue, inattention, not using a seat belt and speeding.

"We all have a role to play in road safety and motorists are reminded to stick to the speed limits, abide by the road rules and drive to the conditions.”