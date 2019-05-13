Mt Morgan museum keeping towns rich history alive

PRIME EXHIBITS: Dianne Herbener, president with one of her "real treasures”, Gwen Scott, treasurer of the Mt Morgan Historical Museum.

PRIME EXHIBITS: Dianne Herbener, president with one of her "real treasures”, Gwen Scott, treasurer of the Mt Morgan Historical Museum. Jann Houley

FOR volunteers at the Mt Morgan Historical Association, it's not only about keeping the museum doors open.

That's an impressive enough effort -to offer up a glimpse of Central Queensland's history six hours a day, seven days a week.

The old Stewarts building on Morgan St was donated to the town in 1983, and the association left its previous home four buildings up the road to move in.

Under the museum's lofty ceilings there are themed display cases filled to the brim with historic paraphernalia from domestic to industrial, music to nursing.

Out the back, the courtyard houses various sheds which in turn house the old hearse, fire engine and other "heavy metal” items.

There are even castings of dinosaur footprints.

But for president Dianne Herbener, the real treasure is the team of volunteers who keep the place running to museum standards.

"Everything which has been donated, we record its provenance and who gave it to us,” she said.

"We have all the Mt Morgan Mine Ltd records as well as the cemetery's.

"Anyone who wants to look into their family history can come and see us.”

Similar to many other organisations, the association is always looking for more volunteers, even if that's just to run the 1-100 fundraising raffles.

Museum times