Councillor Cherie Rutherford, Mayor Tony Williams, and Councillor Donna Kirkland speaking about Mount Morgan’s water problems. Photo: File
Council News

Mt Morgan pipeline business case in council budget

Timothy Cox
22nd Jun 2021 12:59 PM
Rockhampton Regional Council will include money in its budget, to be released on Thursday, for a business case into the development of a pipeline to Mount Morgan.

The council will invest $1 million in securing a long-term water supply for the town.

Mayor Tony Williams said the development of a pipeline had been chosen as the preferred option to improve water security.

“Today’s council meeting presented a report that outlined six options on the table for increasing the water supply in Mount Morgan,” he said.

“Each were seriously looked into in terms of cost, complexity, community support, and timeframe for completion.

“From the list of options being explored, the option that was recommended and the one we are choosing to now pursue is the development of a pipeline, whether that be a raw water hydro pipeline or a drinking water pipeline.

“We made a commitment to the Mount Morgan community to investigate a permanent water supply and find a way to do this. We are putting our money where our mouth is and ensuring its progression.”

A water truck arriving at the Mount Morgan Water Treatment Plant.
Water and Environmental Sustainability Councillor Donna Kirkland said the business case would cover everything associated with the potential pipeline, including funding options.

“From here, we will now begin works on developing a detailed business case that will identify all actions and options to see this pipeline come to fruition,” she said.

“This will include things like the installation and operational costs, potential community growth and development, and listing strategies into funding its implementation – whether that be State or Federal Government or external stakeholders.”

Divisional Councillor Cherie Rutherford said water deliveries to Mount Morgan would continue for as long as necessary.

Information on the deliveries can be found online.

