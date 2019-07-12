Mt Morgan Range road closed

The Burnett Highway, at the Mount Morgan Range, is closed to traffic until Monday.

THE Burnett Highway, at the Mount Morgan Range, will remain closed to traffic until Monday for the running of the CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said a detour and directional signs were in place between the Poison Creek Rd and Razorback Rd intersection.

Changed traffic conditions would be in place on the Burnett Highway, between Bouldercombe and Mount Morgan.

The closures were put in place yesterday as preparations started for the hill sprint, in which 110 teams will race on the range on Saturday and Sunday.