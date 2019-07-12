Menu
The Burnett Highway, at the Mount Morgan Range, is closed to traffic until Monday.
Mt Morgan Range road closed

12th Jul 2019 9:44 AM

THE Burnett Highway, at the Mount Morgan Range, will remain closed to traffic until Monday for the running of the CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said a detour and directional signs were in place between the Poison Creek Rd and Razorback Rd intersection.

Changed traffic conditions would be in place on the Burnett Highway, between Bouldercombe and Mount Morgan.

The closures were put in place yesterday as preparations started for the hill sprint, in which 110 teams will race on the range on Saturday and Sunday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

