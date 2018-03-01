Menu
Police inspector Adam Muir.
Crime

Mt Morgan station damaged in 'senseless act'

by Jessica Powell
1st Mar 2018 8:10 AM | Updated: 8:14 AM

MOUNT Morgan police station has been damaged in a "senseless act" of vandalism.

Around 8:30pm Tuesday night police were called to reports of a person in an "agitated state" outside the Mount Morgan Police Station.

Police yesterday confirmed damage was caused when a rock thrown by a man went through the front window of the station.

Inspector Adam Muir said there is no clear understanding into the motives behind the attack.

"Unfortunately it's a bit of a senseless act," Insp Muir said.

He said police have identified the person responsible and will pursue a wilful damage charge.

