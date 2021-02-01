Mt Morgan woman missing since Sunday afternoon

A Mount Morgan woman has been reported missing after being last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Police have launched a public appeal for information to help located Jennifer Romaraog, who has been missing since about 2pm Sunday.

Police say the 43-year-old is believed to have been in the Bouldercombe area on Sunday and could be driving a 2009, silver, Honda Accord.

“Family, friends and police have concerns for her safety due to the disappearance being out of character,” QPS said in its appeal.

“Police urge Jennifer or anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact police.”