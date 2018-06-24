Mt Morgan's talent shines bright at new festival

Mount Morgan musician Suzie Camm (who played the fiddle) joined her husband Peter on stage at the Dee Home Grown Festival on Sunday.

MOUNT Morgan's first ever Dee Home Grown Festival has been heralded as a success with hundreds of people flocking to the historic mining town.

The festival boasted live music during the day plus stalls, demonstrations and workshops.

People flocked to the first Dee Home Grown Festival to check out what was on offer.

Suzie Camm was one of the town's hidden talents who shone on the main stage in Morgan St yesterday.

She was joined on stage by her husband Peter who performed gypsy swing tunes from the 1930s and 1940s.

The CQ musician, who showed off her skills on the fiddle, has been playing music since she was nine.

"Big cities have a lot of opportunities for musicians, country places don't always get to showcase their talent so it's vital for the town especially with the up and down of the mine,” she said.

Val Young and Melva Cunynghame enjoyed the talents on display on the main stage at the Dee Home Grown Festival in Mount Morgan yesterday. Sean Fox

Steve Graham and his mates expected a day filled with entertainment as they parked their motorbikes in Mount Morgan's CBD after travelling from Rockhampton.

Mr Graham, who was born and raised in the town, said it was great to see it so busy.

"There's a lot of talented people who, without events like this, wouldn't get the chance to perform and showcase what they do,” he said.

Mayor Margaret Strelow opened the inaugural event and shared her hopes for the town which she labelled as "one of the most extraordinary towns in Australia”.

"The rich history of this place as well as the opportunities with the dam and Fireclay Caverns provide us with a foundation on which we can forge the town's future as a thriving tourist destination,” she said.

Hosted by Mount Morgan Promotion and Development Inc., the Dee Home Grown Festival is the first event on the calendar for Rockhampton Regional Council's Lively Morgan Street program and was supported by Advance Rockhampton.