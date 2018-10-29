‘Outrageously cruel’: Horror find in front yard

Mt Ommaney resident Liz Cratz found this dead dear, shot by an arrow, on her front lawn.

A MT Ommaney couple have been horrified by a shocking act of cruelty that resulted in a deer dying in their front garden.

Liz and Ewald Kratz returned home on Sunday last week to find the fully grown deer with a hunting arrow protruding from its abdomen.

Mrs Kratz said that the deer had clearly died a horrible death on their front lawn after being shot.

"I'm appalled at the cruelty. You can't just say deer are feral animals, and a pest, and just accept this level of disregard for their welfare," she said.

"To cull them is one thing but they gentle, beautiful creatures.

"This is outrageously cruel. I'm worried this person is either a very bad shot, or did it on purpose to maim. It's not on."

But the Kratz family's day rapidly got worse.

The police attended but said the hunting arrow didn't provide much information for further investigation.

Mr and Mrs Kratz then rang the Brisbane City Council about removal of the animal. Mrs Kratz said the council's call centre indicated there would be a $500 fee for the removal.

"I'm more concerned about the cruelty than the expense, but it's a lot of money to pay," Mrs Kratz said.

It was too much for Mr Kratz, 74, who didn't think he wanted to pay it at all. So, instead, he dragged the deer's body to his backyard, where he buried it.

Brisbane City (Jamboree Ward) councillor Matthew Bourke said that feral deer were endemic in that part of Brisbane, with close to 90 sightings reported in the city's western suburbs last financial year alone.

He said the council had one of the largest pest animal programs in Australia.

But when pressed for answers about the $500 cost to the Kratz family in this unusual case, Cr Bourke said the council received more than 7000 requests to remove dead animals from private property every year and the service was free for native and feral animals as well as domestic pets under 70kg.

"I was sorry to hear the resident felt as though they needed to take the matter into their own hands, however, I have asked that any advice regarding the removal of feral animals from private property is clearer in future," he said.

Mrs Kratz said the information they received from the council had been quite clear, but the family didn't think a fee of $500 was appropriate or fair under the circumstances.

"I didn't want my disabled daughter to see the deer, it would have been very upsetting, so my husband decided to bury the deer himself," she said.

A Mt Ommaney police spokeswoman said finding a deer on a suburban property was "uncommon", as was the use of arrows as weapons in the community in general.

The arrow was a standard arrow probably fired from a composite, sporting-type bow.

She said there were serious animal cruelty and criminal code violations involved.

Mrs Kratz said the RSPCA said they were also concerned about the incident.

An RSPCA spokesman said the killing was unlawful and arrows were known to cause extremely painful and prolonged death in shot animals.

"You can't comprehend the cruelty," he said.