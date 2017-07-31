Much-loved Rocky priest loses 10-week cancer battle

The Central Queensland community mourns the loss of Father Chris Schick, who passed away last night, Sunday, July 31, 2017.

A BRIEF battle with cancer has claimed the life of much-loved and admired priest, Father Chris Schick.

The Catholic and broader Central Queensland communities are today in mourning after the Father passed away yesterday, surrounded by his loving family.

The Cathedral College, where Father Schick served as chaplain, this morning paid tribute to the popular Father.

They shared the below message on the school's Facebook page:

"It is with the saddest of hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend Fr Chris Schick,” they posted.

"Eternal rest, grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.

"May he rest in peace. Amen.”

Fr Chris Schick, Rev Gribble, and Shirley Ferrier at the Combined Churches event.

Bishop of Rockhampton Michael McCarthy this morning shared his sympathies for Fr Schick's family, who have supported him through his recent illness.

Bishop Michael said today his fellow priests were mourning the loss.

Father Chris has been a priest of the diocese for 35 years, and in that time has had considerable influence in the lives of many people from Western Queensland, to Bundaberg and most recently, Rockhampton.

Bishop Michael McCarthy today pays tribute to Father Chris Schick. Contributed

"The Diocese of Rockhampton mourns the loss of one of their young priests, Father Chris Schick,” he said.

"Father Chris died yesterday after a short illness, which he only became aware of 10 weeks ago.

"The diagnosis was serious, so he transferred to Brisbane to seek treatment at the specialist oncologist in Brisbane at the Mater Hospital in Brisbane.

"He came back to us five weeks ago, and in the last few weeks has been in the care of his family.

"Father Chris has a large and loving family who have supported him in this journey, for the whole of his life and specifically, more so in these last 10 weeks.

"Father Chris has been a priest of the diocese for 35 years, and has had a considerable influence in the lives of many people where he served as a priest in the west of the diocese; Barcaldine and the Dawson and Callide Valley, and Bundaberg and more recently in Rockhampton.

"Father Chris was a chaplain to The Cathedral College and is well loved and admired.

"The priests of the diocese are so sad at losing one of their brother priests, and at the moment we are all mourning our loss. "

Fr Chris Schick, Nerrida Holland and Gerard Raven at the Rockhampton St. Patrick's Day Races in 2014. Contributed

The community are welcomed to join in a vigil for Fr Chris on a date yet to be advised, and a funeral service the next morning, both at the cathedral in Rockhampton.

Bishop Michael said once arrangements are made, details will be passed on to the communities.

"Together with our diocese and family we will say farewell together to a wonderful priest who has served God, in the church and in the wider community,” he said.

"Father Chris will be known for his wonderful work that he did not only within the church community but across the whole of the Rockhampton region.

"Father Chris had a very special connection with the Darumbal people, and ensured that they were included and loved in our diocese and family.

"We say farewell to father Chris, and we are also very sad for his family who loved him so much.

"The community of Rockhampton are very welcome to join us, we can all be together to say farewell.”