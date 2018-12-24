Much-needed financial lift for drought-affected families

HELPING: Australian businesses and organisations are getting behind our drought-affected farmers.

HELPING: Australian businesses and organisations are getting behind our drought-affected farmers. Istock

NOT-for-profit organisations are providing support to people across parts of drought-hit Australia.

The Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul Society and Rotary Australia World Community Service are now providing financial support from the Liberal and Nationals Government's $30 million Drought Community Support Initiative.

Minister for Regional Services and Nationals Senator for Victoria, Bridget McKenzie, said delivering support in time for Christmas was a top priority.

"I am pleased to confirm the $30 million Drought Community Support Initiative is up and running,” Minister McKenzie said.

"It will provide immediate assistance to at least 10,000 farming households facing hardship because of the drought.

"Practical support of up to $3000 per household, including up to $2000 to help pay the bills and $1000 in vouchers, will be welcome relief this Christmas.

"Hopefully it can bring some cheer to the thousands of eligible farmers, farm workers or farm suppliers and contractors who are struggling to pay everyday bills, including basics such as food, petrol and utilities.”

Christmas is supposed to be a time for family and sharing but this can also put extra pressure on those doing it tough during the drought.

The Minister urged people to look out for each other this holiday season and seek support if they, or someone they care about, might need help.

Minister McKenzie said there were many ways to get help, and in many instances it could happen from the privacy of your own home.

For help and more information visit:

The Salvation Army:

24 hour assistance line: 02 8757 8088

salvos.org.au/drought

St Vincent de Paul:

Assistance Line: 13 18 12

vinnies.org.au/

Rotary Australia World Community Service:

Government drought support:

Region-based mental health services:

For immediate mental health support, you can contact: