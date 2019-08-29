Menu
Karen Reynolds, Harper Reynolds, Hunter Mulry and Gary Reynolds at the Riverside playground.
News

Much needed toilets and ramp to be added to playground

vanessa jarrett
by
29th Aug 2019 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARENTS will be happy to hear the riverbank playground will have toilets and a ramp installed by early next year.

$1.09 million has been received in Works for Queensland Funding for the project and is now in the planning stage.

Construction is expected to begin in January with a projected completion of May.

It is noted the project must be completed by Rockynats which is being held in October.

A design plan of both the ramp and amenities are to be presented to a council committee soon.

Tenders are expected to go out around November.

