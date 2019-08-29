Much needed toilets and ramp to be added to playground
PARENTS will be happy to hear the riverbank playground will have toilets and a ramp installed by early next year.
$1.09 million has been received in Works for Queensland Funding for the project and is now in the planning stage.
Construction is expected to begin in January with a projected completion of May.
It is noted the project must be completed by Rockynats which is being held in October.
A design plan of both the ramp and amenities are to be presented to a council committee soon.
Tenders are expected to go out around November.