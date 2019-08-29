Much needed toilets and ramp to be added to playground

Karen Reynolds, Harper Reynolds, Hunter Mulry and Gary Reynolds at the Riverside playground.

Karen Reynolds, Harper Reynolds, Hunter Mulry and Gary Reynolds at the Riverside playground. Allan Reinikka ROK200318aplaygro

PARENTS will be happy to hear the riverbank playground will have toilets and a ramp installed by early next year.

$1.09 million has been received in Works for Queensland Funding for the project and is now in the planning stage.

Construction is expected to begin in January with a projected completion of May.

It is noted the project must be completed by Rockynats which is being held in October.

A design plan of both the ramp and amenities are to be presented to a council committee soon.

Tenders are expected to go out around November.