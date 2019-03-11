'Mucken' turns heads at CQ Mudsportz meet

POWERING ON: Glenlee's Tim Granshaw takes his striking red machine, Mucken Refarkable, for its maiden run at the CQ Mudsportz twin track meeting at the Kabra track on Saturday.

POWERING ON: Glenlee's Tim Granshaw takes his striking red machine, Mucken Refarkable, for its maiden run at the CQ Mudsportz twin track meeting at the Kabra track on Saturday. Jann Houley

MUD RACING: Tim Granshaw piloted his magnificent mud racing machine into second place in the Top Gun drags in its maiden appearance at the weekend.

The Glenlee driver was one of 34 who hit the Kabra track at the CQ Mudsportz twin track meeting on Saturday.

While Tim enjoyed success in the drags, he withdrew Mucken Refarkable from the twin track as a precaution after it experienced some "teething problems”.

"It was not running quite right so I ended up parking it up to prevent any damage,” he said.

"It was just a tuning issue, once it gets a tune it will be good to go again.

"Other than that, I was really happy with it.

Tim Granshaw checks under the bonnet of his mud racing machine. Jann Houley

"It's awesome to drive and it's pretty quick, quicker than I thought it would be.”

Tim and dad Graham spent five years creating the vehicle, which won Best Presented on Saturday.

It has a 1928 Chevrolet pick-up body and a Nissan Patrol chassis, meaning every part had to be fabricated.

CQ Mudsportz president Marlene Granshaw said the debut of Mucken Refarkable was one of the highlights of a fantastic day.

"We had an excellent crowd, bigger than we normally have, and there were a lot of families,” she said.

"A lot of people hadn't seen mud racing before and said they were impressed and would be back.

"There was also plenty of interest from people wanting to know about building cars.”

Kade Allan, 10, hit the track with his uncle Andrew Pearce. Jann Houley

Jericho's Kade Allan, 10, made the long haul with his family to compete in his first race meeting.

He said it felt good to be competing in his Ford named Mud Muncher.

"I didn't win the race but I went alright,” he said after his first run on Saturday.

"I enjoy getting muddy and racing.”

Kade's uncle Andrew Pearce went along for the ride.

"This is his very first race meeting and he went awesome,” he said.

"We've got six cars all together in the family.

"We travel in seven hours from out at Barcaldine for the weekend. We do the sport and head back home on Sunday. It's a big weekend and you wouldn't do that unless you enjoyed it.”

It was worth the journey, with Kade finishing third in both the junior drags and twin track.

RESULTS

Drags

Junior: Miss Chatterbox - Isabella Babic (Sarina) 1, Little Risky - Samuel Schnabel (Rockhampton) 2, Mud Muncher - Kade Allan (Jericho)

Standard: Misscusi - Mitch Grima (Sarina) 1, Gonna Pull Out - Markus Grendon (Sarina) 2, Not Pulling Out - Dylan Wise (Sarina)

Buggy: Kranky - Kyle McGrath (Sarina) 1, One Rev Trev - Trevor Shepherd (Sarina) 2, Liddle Devil - Peter Vukovich (Goondiwindi) 3

Top Gun: Awesome - Luke Gravino (Mackay) 1, Mucken Refarkable - Tim Granshaw (Glenlee) 2, The Joker - Wade Perry (Sarina) 3

Twin Track