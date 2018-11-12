Muddy good fun at twin track meet at Kabra

YOUNG GUN: Rockhampton's Samuel Schnabel in Little Risky on his way to winning the junior twin track event at the CQ Mudsportz meeting at Kabra on Saturday.

YOUNG GUN: Rockhampton's Samuel Schnabel in Little Risky on his way to winning the junior twin track event at the CQ Mudsportz meeting at Kabra on Saturday. Michelle Gately

MUD RACING: Rockhampton's Samuel Schnabel left his rivals in his muddy wake on his way to victory at the CQ Mudsportz twin track meet at Kabra.

The 10-year-old piloted Little Risky to a decisive win in the junior twin track event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

He was among 38 drivers who turned out to chase honours in four classes in the club's final event of the season on Saturday.

President Marlene Granshaw said it was a great way to finish another successful year.

"Everyone enjoyed themselves so that's the main thing,” she said.

"Standard was the biggest class and we had nine in the buggies and five in both the top gun and junior.

"It's always good to watch the young ones and Samuel Schnabel is doing a good job. He only started racing at the beginning of the year and the improvement in his driving is impressive.”

Rockhampton's Merv Aspinall, 71, gets ready to hit the track in Gadget. PAM MCKAY

At the other end of the scale is Rockhampton's Merv Aspinall who, at 71, was the oldest driver competing on Saturday.

He has been in mud racing for 15 years and loves it.

He is a major contributor to the local club, on and off the track, and was awarded life membership two years ago.

Aspinall said he enjoyed everything about the sport and was quick to point out that winning was not his priority.

"I've never won anything, put it that way. I'm out there for the fun - and by God, do I have fun,” he said, before heading his bright yellow Sigma named Gadget towards the start line.

"If I can put it on the trailer at the end of the day I'm laughing.”

Peter Vukovich from Boomi, NSW, on track in Little Devil. Michelle Gately

Aspinall was in the mix in the standard class in the twin track on Saturday before his car broke down in the second-last heat.

He still urged anyone who was thinking about it to give mud racing a go, and said age was no barrier.

"If you feel like doing it, just do it,” he said.

RESULTS

Drags

Junior: Son of the Deviot (Oscar Vukovich) 1, Mud Skipper (Ty Tomlinson) 2, Miss Chatterbox (Isabella Babic) 3

Standard: Falcon Hell (Dan Ungerer) 1, Not Pulling Out (Dylan Wise) 2, Filthy Attitude (Kaysie Steger) 3

Buggies: Kranky (Kyle McGrath) 1, Lethal Weapon (Tim Granshaw) 2, Outlaw (Errol Carter) 3

Top Gun: Awesome (Luke Gravino) 1, The Clone (Darren Ettles) 2, Fat Gutz (Stewart Smith) 3

Twin track