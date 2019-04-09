Cafe manager pulls out-of-date meat from bin to serve

Muffin Break Chermside. The store manager has chastised employees for disposing of out-of-date meat, revealing she was sick and tired of retrieving it from bins

A MUFFIN Break store manager has chastised employees for disposing of out-of-date meat, revealing she was sick and tired of retrieving it from bins.

The messages, shared with The Courier-Mail by a staff member, describe a Westfield Chermside store manager anger at the discovery of shaved ham in the bin the day after its best-before date.

"The price of a bag of shaved ham are $10.25, times 2 are $20.25 (sic) was been ready to wasted," the message read.

"I took them out from bin still trying to use it, but should I always doing this? Is it right thing to do? Of coarse (sic) not! But anyone ready to pay for $20.50?

"There are lots of stuff has been wasted like this way, however this shop really can't afford this waste anymore."

Ms Song's message on Wednesday morning informed staff that those who failed to follow her rules would work fewer hours.

A teen whistleblower said it was likely that staff felt pressured into complying with the manager's demands.

"It felt so unfair to us all," the employee said.

"I'm not sure if the message was Jan's idea or if she'd been told by her bosses to do it, but there are workers here who are still in school.

"People tend to follow Jan's order quite intensely because she's very bossy and everything has to happen as she says.

"People wouldn't have been happy about it but they'd have followed her orders because they didn't want to get in trouble or lose their jobs.

"I don't want anyone to lose their job, but I'd rather someone lose their job and customers be safe than a customer gets ill."

The employee has not yet formally given notice but said she has no intention of working at Muffin Break again.

A Muffin Break spokesman said the company, whose tagline is "Always Fresh", had launched an investigation into the Chermside store.

"Muffin Break is committed to the highest standards of food safety and workplace health and safety, and we do not condone these alleged practices.

"We take any breach of regulations for food safety and workplace health and safety very seriously.

"We are currently conducting a full investigation and have our operational staff onsite today."

Ms Song was unable to be contacted for comment.