Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

Muffin Break responds to concerns about Rocky store closure

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
1st Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CUSTOMERS were confused when there was not a staff member or muffin in sight at Muffin Break at Stockland Rockhampton today.

Diners had been there yesterday and it was unclear the reason for the closure.

A spokesperson for Muffin Break has not been able to confirm why it was closed.

“We have been made aware of an issue today at Muffin Break Stockland Rockhampton,” the company said in a statement to The Morning Bulletin.

“We are working through this and our intention is to reopen and trade the cafe as soon as possible.”

The Muffin Break store at Stockland Rockhampton has been open since 2009.

Stockland has also been contacted for comment.

muffin break stockland rockhampton tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge line-up of New Years events to see out 2020

        Premium Content Huge line-up of New Years events to see out 2020

        Family Fun Events includes country races, a party at The Goat, NYE on the riverbank and recovery at Great Keppel Island

        • 1st Dec 2020 4:29 PM
        Adani reveals major change in leadership

        Premium Content Adani reveals major change in leadership

        Business This follows news the current country head and CEO is moving on to lead new...

        • 1st Dec 2020 4:23 PM
        Vehicles collide metres from major Rocky hospital

        Premium Content Vehicles collide metres from major Rocky hospital

        Breaking One patient has since been transported to hospital - located just one block away.

        Joy of giving at the heart of TCC’s Children’s Holiday Camp

        Premium Content Joy of giving at the heart of TCC’s Children’s Holiday Camp

        News School’s staff and students help make it a memorable day for 10 young guests.