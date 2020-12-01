Muffin Break responds to concerns about Rocky store closure

CUSTOMERS were confused when there was not a staff member or muffin in sight at Muffin Break at Stockland Rockhampton today.

Diners had been there yesterday and it was unclear the reason for the closure.

A spokesperson for Muffin Break has not been able to confirm why it was closed.

“We have been made aware of an issue today at Muffin Break Stockland Rockhampton,” the company said in a statement to The Morning Bulletin.

“We are working through this and our intention is to reopen and trade the cafe as soon as possible.”

The Muffin Break store at Stockland Rockhampton has been open since 2009.

Stockland has also been contacted for comment.