Multi-billion-dollar plan to rescue economy, generate jobs

A POWERFUL bloc of Queensland Federal Coalition MPs has united to win a multi-billion-dollar contract to build 007-type war machines in a bid to help reset the state's economy and guarantee jobs for the next three decades.

Putting aside personality tensions, "Team Queensland", which includes Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, has launched an audacious campaign to kill-off Victoria's chances of securing the project by lobbying Malcolm Turnbull and the two multinational companies in the running.

Land 400 is one of the Defence Department's biggest projects in history. Under phase two, about 225 state-of-the-art combat reconnaissance vehicles will be built, costing taxpayers up to $5 billion but gifting local manufactures with supply chain and maintenance work for about 30 years.

About 150 of the killing machines will be based in Queensland to support brigades in Townsville and Enoggera. The winner of phase 2 is likely to win phase 3 - 450 infantry fighting vehicles and 17 manoeuvre support vehicles, worth up to $15 billion.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia and BAE Systems Australia are vying to build the ultimate boys' toys and have both said they will set up their base in Queensland and Victoria. They will make their final decision soon.

The "highly-lethal” tank on wheels can withstand a direct bomb attack, their cannons let rip 200 rounds of ammunition per minute, and the Rheinmetall model can defend itself by using a pulse to blow up an incoming missile.

The accuracy is astounding. Soldiers testing the Rheinmetall Boxer CRV shot through the first hole they shot from 2.5km away.

The Defence Force is now trying to blow-up the vehicles to determine how much punishment they can take.

Cabinet Minister Peter Dutton said Queensland could win thousands of direct and indirect jobs if it secures the contract.

"We shouldn't underestimate how big this could be for Queensland. With thousands of jobs and billions in revenue, this could be the next mining boom equivalent,'' Mr Dutton said.

"Queensland hasn't developed a defence industry like other states and this is our big chance.

"All of us in Team Queensland have pushed hard for this to happen and if it does thousands of Queensland families will have extra dollars in their pockets. It will be a massive injection in to the Queensland economy.”

The Palaszczuk and Andrews governments have offered incentives - likely land, payroll tax holidays and training - to lure the job spinner to their states.

The Victorians are also using former Gillard government Cabinet minister Greg Combat to privately and publicly woo the bidders. Victorian taxpayers, who bought the Fisherman's Bend facility from Holden last year, are offering the site to the winning bidder.

Victorian Industry and Employment Minister Wade Noonan said, "Like Queensland, Victoria sees tremendous value in securing the Land 400 phase 2 contract.

"We acknowledge that both states have been working professionally with the two short-listed bidders to secure this work."

The Palaszczuk Government has preferred to negotiate behind the scenes and responsible Minister Anthony Lynham has refused to comment.

The Defence Department will by the end of the year make a submission to National Security Committee - which includes Mr Dutton and Attorney-General George Brandis but no Victorian MPs - on which vehicle is best.

The Government will decide who wins the contract early next year based on price, capability and local job opportunities.

At the heart of the "Team Queensland” campaign is a parochial and practical stand - the Federal Coalition has 26 Queenslanders in the joint party room, yet, it has just four Cabinet Minsters, and MPs believe they are not getting their fair share of big, spending projects.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said securing the project for Queensland would have significant indirect effects for Central Queensland.

"The $4billion Land 400 project would be a welcome boon for Queensland, where we desperately need new investment,” Ms Landry said.

"Any additional military investment in Queensland will have a positive flow on for our region, particularly given the expansion of Shoalwater Bay.

"The region's economy, and by default job security, is dependent on economic diversity - the more robust industries we have, the better for everyone.

"The Queensland Federal team has been working hard behind the scenes to convince BAE or Rheinmetall to select Queensland as their base, so for the sake of all Queenslanders I hope this comes to fruition.”

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien, who has been leading the charge for Team Queensland, said the Coalition "pack” was unashamedly going after Land 400.

"There's a long way to go yet, but we've been 'reverse lobbying' if you like. Instead of the usual approach where companies lobby government, Team QLD has been lobbying the companies to choose Queensland,” he said.

"Meanwhile, we've met as a full team with the Prime Minister where we put our interest in Land 400 on the PM's agenda.

"As a united pack we have also descended on the office of the Minister for Defence Industries to put forward the case for Queensland.”