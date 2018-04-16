Multi-car collision in front of North Rockhampton School

PILE UP: Initial reports suggest there has been a multi-car pile up at the intersection of Main St and Yaamba St.

3pm: EMERGENCY crews were summoned to a four vehicle pile up at the intersection near the front of Emmaus College this afternoon.

Queensland Police Media confirmed that around 2:30pm, four vehicles collided nose to tail at the traffic lights, at the intersection of Main St and Yaamba Rd.

They said there were no reports of injuries and although the road was partially blocked, traffic was being directed around the crash scene while it was being cleared.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they had one vehicle on scene and another on the the way.

They said Queensland Ambulance had left the scene with no one required to be transported to hospital.

With school due to return tomorrow, it was lucky that a potentially worse situation was avoided.