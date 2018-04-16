Menu
PILE UP: Initial reports suggest there has been a multi-car pile up at the intersection of Main St and Yaamba St.
Breaking

Multi-car collision in front of North Rockhampton School

Leighton Smith
by
16th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

3pm: EMERGENCY crews were summoned to a four vehicle pile up at the intersection near the front of Emmaus College this afternoon.

Queensland Police Media confirmed that around 2:30pm, four vehicles collided nose to tail at the traffic lights, at the intersection of Main St and Yaamba Rd.

They said there were no reports of injuries and although the road was partially blocked, traffic was being directed around the crash scene while it was being cleared.

PILE UP: Four vehicles crashed at the intersection of Main St and Yaamba Rd.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they had one vehicle on scene and another on the the way.

They said Queensland Ambulance had left the scene with no one required to be transported to hospital.

With school due to return tomorrow, it was lucky that a potentially worse situation was avoided.

