FILE PHOTO: Traffic is delayed on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Tanawha after a three-vehicle crash this morning.
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is delayed on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Tanawha after a three-vehicle crash this morning. John McCutcheon
News

Two hospitalised after multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
25th Jul 2019 9:47 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM

A MULTI-VEHICLE crash on the Bruce Highway is causing traffic chaos for Sunshine Coast drivers heading north this morning.

Paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes at Tanawha at 9am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Five stable people were assessed on scene, and a woman and a female child were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Lanes are reduced heading north and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

bruce highway editors picks queensland ambulance service sunshine coast traffic tanawha
The Sunshine Coast Daily

