Multi-million dollar pledge to improve key part of Bruce Hwy

Jann Houley

LABOR has pledged to plan for duplication of the Bruce Hwy between Rockhampton and Gladstone if elected in May.

Labor candidates for the electorates the highway spans, Russell Robertson in Capricornia and Zac Beers in Flynn, were joined by the shadow finance minister Jim Chalmers to announce $2.1million towards planning the duplication of the busy stretch.

Mr Robertson said four lanes between the two cities would be great for business, driver safety and the communities more broadly.

"This is going to really unlock Capricornia and Flynn," he said.

"We know if we continue this duplication of the 108km of road, it will reduce the strains and stresses on the Capricornia and Flynn electorates and we will see increased commerce."

Mr Beers echoed this, saying it was "critical" that people have quick and easy access between Rockhampton and Gladstone.

"It will make it easier to access services and make it more efficient for businesses to grow and improve their ability to access different sectors of the economy," he said.

"Anyone who travels this road will tell you that it is a road that is in desperate need of more investment."

Mr Chalmers said the project was a matter of federal importance as he backed in the project with a multimillion dollar commitment.

The stretch of road subject to planned upgrades if Labor gains power This election Jack Evans

"We're making sure we get the priorities right in the stretch between Rockhampton and Gladstone whether that means doubling from two to four lanes or getting the overtaking lanes right, all of these priorities need to be determined so we can get on with investing in this part of the Bruce Highway," he said.

"This is about making the Central Queensland economy more productive, making our roads safe and easing congestion.

"Two lanes is a problem, there is not enough room for overtaking."

Mr Chalmers said funding for planning was the first step towards breaking ground on the duplication.

However, he was was confident planning would yield results.

"You don't do the planning if you have no intention of improving the road so we will see what the planning process says," he said.

The commitment comes in addition to Federal Labor's existing plan to invest in projects such as Rockhampton and Mackay ring roads and overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway.

Mr Chalmers said any upgrades to the Bruce Highway would be subject to the same procurement policies as the Rockhampton Ring Road Project which include the employment of local workers, requirements of 10 per cent apprentice labour and the use of local resources.