26°
News

'Multi-nationals ruining Tieri' mine worker fears

Campbell Gellie
| 10th Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 9:23 AM
They were workers but now they're protesting outside Glencore's Oaky North mine.
They were workers but now they're protesting outside Glencore's Oaky North mine. Campbell Gellie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN A makeshift camp, seemingly in the middle of nowhere in central Queensland, about 40 men play cards, sleep, and watch Quentin Tarantino films until their shift is over and they're replaced by another group of men.

While it sounds like a holiday, these union members believe they are fighting for their jobs at Glencore's Oaky North Mine. The men are part of a long battle against Glencore to settle on a new enterprise agreement after the previous contract expired in 2015.

 

Protesting mine workers pass the time outside Glencore&#39;s Oaky North Mine.
Protesting mine workers pass the time outside Glencore's Oaky North Mine. Campbell Gellie

Glencore has said it is trying to create modern, flexible and streamlined EAs that reflect the realities of today's work environment, while workers believe the company is trying to use the new EA to get rid of them in favour of cheaper contract labour.

The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, the union the men wear proudly on their shirts, has said the company is trying to do this by not allowing them to be represented by union members to resolve disputes at the mine.

Glencore has continuously denied this and said that under Australian law they are allowed representation and would not lose it under the proposed EA.

On May 8, after negotiations hit a stalemate, workers began to strike until on June 9 the company locked them out of the mine, claiming the protests had cost the company 6400 man hours.

That's when the workers set up a picket line at the turn-off to the site, just 20km out of Tieri.

 

Jennifer and Sid Hurst have lived in Tieri for 15 years.
Jennifer and Sid Hurst have lived in Tieri for 15 years. Campbell Gellie

A worker at another mine in the Bowen Basin, Sid Hurst, moved with his wife Jennifer to Tieri 15 years ago and believes what the multi-national mining companies are doing to the region is killing the town.

"Good on them for protesting, they're just trying to save their jobs," Mr Hurst said.

"As long as multi-nationals are getting production they don't give a damn, even if it is bad for the community."

He also believes Glencore is trying to get rid of permanent workers for contractors.

"They don't want permanent because then they haven't got to pay big dollars while contractors are cheaper," the 68-year-old said.

"It is killing this town."

He said when he moved to Tieri it was known as the richest town in Queensland and you would have to fight to get to the bar at the pub, no matter what day of the week it was.

On Wednesday there was just a handful of people at the Tieri Hotel Motel and only one car outside the Glencore sponsored Tieri Golf Club.

"We used to have soccer teams, indoor cricket, rugby and now we're struggling to get a footy team together," he said.

"There are a whole lot of workers in those mines but the companies don't want them to live in this town."

 

A message for workers who haven&#39;t been locked out of Glencore&#39;s Oaky North Mine.
A message for workers who haven't been locked out of Glencore's Oaky North Mine. Campbell Gellie

Meanwhile, up the road at the picket line, the workers sat as some motorists tooted their horns as they passed.

Despite saying they wanted to talk, they refused, saying it was a sackable offence under the previous agreement, which they are still bound to.

But this is not the only battle Glencore is facing as the CFMEU has created spot-fires in New South Wales' Hunter Valley as well.

And while the workers may be gagged it hasn't stopped Glencore head of global coal assets Peter Freyberg from labelling the union protests as "disgraceful".

"What we have seen in the last few weeks is a union bereft of vision, a union returning to 1970s tactics, a union that believes that conflict is a way to create and enrich employment," he said at the Australian British Chamber of Commerce in Sydney last week.

"From 2011 to 2016 there was a continuous reduction in the global coal price but during this time Glencore never pursued a reduction in wages for our employees.

"But seemingly this isn't about wages and conditions at the work site. What our employees are being asked to strike for is a 'national campaign'."

He said the union was trying to tell Glencore when and where the company could employ contractors, control rosters and how the company could interact with employees.

Back in Tieri, Mrs Hurst was proud to say both of her children were diesel fitters who had secured work in the mines, one of them as a contractor.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  bowen basin cfmeu coal mine construction ea enterprise agreement forestry glencore mining mining and energy union oaky north mine picket line tieri

I'm a narcissist, get me out of here: Jailed man's appeal

I'm a narcissist, get me out of here: Jailed man's appeal

Man who shot former wife says says jail term was excessive, in part because he has narcissistic personality disorder.

Controversial Rocky region substation plan sparks outcry

Ergon will construct a new substation on the main street of Gracemere.

Locals fear it's too close to homes, Ergon say it must be built here.

Rocky developer pours 'millions' into failed estate dream

KEEN TO BUILD: Developer Paul Czislowski and Michael Magill on site in Mount Morgan. Paul says the town's revitalisation should be fast tracked

It was his last shot at extending the plans for a massive estate

Rocky student on the ball with international scholarship

ON THE BALL: Jordan Fox does her own personal strength and conditioning routines through pole dancing at a local studio.

Her research focuses on basketball team performances

Local Partners

Mum-of-three charged after handing in gun

BRIDGET Mary Crowe was trying to do the right thing by handing a gun to the authorities, but instead she broke the law.

Rocky man regrets 'stupid decision' to take weapon for a walk

ILLEGAL KNUCKLE DUSTERS: Are a category M weapon in the eyes of the law and a bad idea to own.

'He was belligerent towards police, was quite agitated and fidgety.'

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $539,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Fronting National Park with Ocean View

8 Woodland Place, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land Positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de sac and a short ... $195,000

Positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de sac and a short stroll to beach and facilities including Gym, Restaurant, Pool and Tennis Courts, this is an ideal home...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $619,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

Beachside Apartment

4/96-98 Scenic Highway, Lammermoor 4703

Unit 3 2 1 $439,000

Positioned in an enviable location this spacious open plan unit is deal for the astute investor, or those looking to downsize, or just enjoy the beachside unit...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OWNERS PACKAGE

Lot 156 Johnson Drive, Hidden Valley 4703

House 4 2 2 $397,400

Do you want to enjoy class and comfort, all stylishly combined under one roof? From the moment you enter the Europa 182 you will know you have discovered just...

Elevated Home Site With Sweeping Views

12 Neill Street, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in Neill Street, Frenchville is this 954m2 vacant home site with ... $168,000

Located in Neill Street, Frenchville is this 954m2 vacant home site with sweeping views across the city to the South Western ranges. Top quality homes surround you...

Gorgeous Gable In Beautiful Wandal - Only $259,000

7 Dally Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 3 $259,000

This is definitely A MUST SEE Property- fantastic Southside Location and very Affordable for the 1st Home Buyer, Singles, Couples, Families and Smart Investors...

Big 4 Bed Lowset Brick Home With New Carpet - Close To The Uni- $299,000

1 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

This brilliant 4 bedroom lowest brick home, in a lovely peaceful location in beautiful Norman Gardens, is just perfect for families, smart investors, couples and...

Downsizing or Investing? Ideal Lowset Brick!

7 Doblo Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

With a little TLC this low-set brick home could make an ideal investment property or an easy care, low-maintenance home. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know