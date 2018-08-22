Multi-storey Rocky building evacuated after kitchen fire

A MULTI-STOREY building in Rockhampton CBD has been evacuated after smoke started to billow from the top floor.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Serves were called to the CMFEU Mining and Energy building at 152 Bolsover St around 12.50pm to reports smoke was coming from the fifth floor.

Initial reports indicate a "toaster" was on fire in the kitchen and caused the smoke.

All staff and occupants have been evacuated from the building.

More to come.