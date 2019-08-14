Multi-talented Laynie excels in three different fields

WOMEN'S artistic gymnastics, athletics and academic awards - it's all in a week's work for St Ursula's College, Yeppoon, Year 9 student Laynie Sweet.

Laynie, 14, performed intense routines at the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Competition hosted by Yeppoon Gymnastics and Movement Centre on July 27-28, placing first on the bar and vault apparatus, and second on beam and floor.

The dedicated gymnast, who trains 16 hours per week, gained an overall score to meet the requirements for Level 10 women's artistic gymnastics. She has become just the second gymnast, and at 14, the youngest from Yeppoon Gymnastics and Movement Centre, to reach this level.

Laynie says she loves gymnastics and has been a member of Yeppoon Gymnastics and Movement Centre since she was very young.

"I want to be able to complete a double back on floor; that is the ultimate move I want to master,” she said.

"My next aim is the regional gymnastics competitions to qualify for the 2020 state competition.”

Laynie's jumping and vaulting skills were also put to the test on the athletics field, where representing St Ursula's College she placed third in the girls' 14 years long jump and triple jump, and sixth in high jump, at the Rockhampton and District 13-19 Athletics Carnival on July 29-30.

"I don't train in track and field, it's my Gymnastic skills that come out in athletics,” she said.

"I'm excited to go on to the Capricornia region level of the competition and see how I go.”

To top off her week of achievements, Laynie was presented with a Bronze Academic Award at St Ursula's College's academic assembly last Thursday, a triple treat during a very busy week.