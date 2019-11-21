Menu
Multi-tool pocket slip

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
21st Nov 2019 12:00 AM
A MAN who had managed to stay out of trouble with the law for 10 years was in court this week for stealing a multi-tool worth $52.

Matthew Leslie White pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 19 to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said White entered the Positive Batteries store on Gladstone Rd about 2pm on October 23, took a multi-tool and placed it in his pocket before leaving the store without paying.

The item has since been handed back.

Acting magistrate Paul Byrne commented on how White had not been before the court for 10 years, which White corrected, stating he had been before the court last year in relation to a car crash, but otherwise had stayed out of trouble and tried to get his life on track.

White was fined $100 and no conviction was recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

