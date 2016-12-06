Multi-vehicle crash causes delays for morning commuters

About three or four cars were involved in a crash on Moores Creek Rd this morning. It appeared to have been a nose-tail crash that then hit after vehicles side on outside Kershaw Gardens, southbound.

8:55AM: ONE person has been taken to hospital after a crash on Moores Creek Rd this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman in her late teens was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition suffering shock.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said traffic was now flowing clearly along the road, after some delays immediately following the crash.

8.35AM: AT least three vehicles were involved in a crash on one of Rockhampton's main roads this morning.

A reporter from The Morning Bulletin drove past the scene were she saw about six vehicles pulled up but only three visibly damaged.

It appeared to be a nose-to-tail crash that also damaged vehicles to the side of it.

A yellow vehicle was stopped in the right hand lane going southbound with hazard lights on.

A white vehicle had pulled up off the side of the road a bit further up.

Traffic was delayed getting around the crash site which was between Alexandra Rd/High St intersection and Knight St.

One of the vehicles involved in a nose-tail crash that then hit after vehicles side on outside Kershaw Gardens, southbound. Kerri-Anne Mesner

8AM: AVOID using the Neville Hewitt Bridge this morning, with delays possible in south bound lanes due to a four vehicle crash on Moores Creek Rd.

Emergency services are responding to the crash, where at least one person is believed to be injured.

The crash happened about 8am on Moores Creek Rd between Knight and Alexander Streets.