Injured motorist taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

3rd Oct 2018 10:04 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

UPDATE 11AM: One person was taken to Nambour Hospital with a sternum injury after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Palmview.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported the injured motorist about 10.30am.

Congestion is easing near the scene of the crash.

9.45AM: Extensive traffic congestion has been sparked by a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes outside Aussie World at Palmview about 9.35am.

It has sparked about 10km of congestion starting at the Caloundra Rd on-ramp.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

