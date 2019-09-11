Menu
Police generic, car, flashing lights
Multi vehicle crashes overnight keep emergency services busy

vanessa jarrett
11th Sep 2019 8:23 AM
THREE crashes were reported overnight and this morning in the Central Highlands.

Paramedics were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy, approximately 20kms east of Emerald at 6.10am.

A man in his 50s was treated for a head laceration and was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

A single vehicle crashes into a kangaroo on Dysart Middlemount Rd at 7.19pm.

One patient was transported Dysart Hospital in a stable condition with a head laceration.

One patient was transported to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Goonyella Road at 7.10pm.

