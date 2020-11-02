Multimillion-dollar CQ TAFE construction blitz on way

QUEENSLAND’S clear election outcome paves the way for a multimillion-dollar TAFE construction blitz in Central Queensland over the next three years.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp congratulated all parties on a hard-fought election campaign, which ultimately resulted in a returning Palaszczuk Labor government.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of many Central Queenslanders in thanking all parties for their commitment to investing in much-needed public TAFE infrastructure ahead of the state election,” Professor Klomp said.

“Now that the election outcome is decided, we look forward to working with the returning Palaszczuk Labor government – as well as our local MPs of all political backgrounds across the state – to see these commitments delivered.

“Labor has so far committed to major public TAFE upgrades in Rockhampton and Mackay: $8.4 million for Stage 1 of the Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence in Rocky, and $7.5m for the upgrade and expansion of Mackay’s heavy automotive training facility.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp at the Mackay Ooralea campus. Picture: Zizi Averill

“This combined $15.9m commitment – which we expect to grow as additional stages of the TAFE Centre of Excellence project come online over the next three years – will change the face of skills-based training in Central Queensland.

“Not only will these two projects deliver an instant injection of hundreds of new construction jobs, but they will also ensure that CQUniversity can continue delivering literally thousands of new apprentices, trainees and skilled workers to CQ industry over the coming decades.”

Professor Klomp said he would make it a priority to engage with the new Ministry to ensure the two crucial construction projects could begin as soon as possible.

“We can’t afford to delay the delivery of these vital public TAFE assets. Now that commitments have been made and the election result is finalised, we must do everything we can to put shovels in the ground as soon as practical,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp, Adnought Sheet Metal's Greg Adams and Mayor Margaret Strelow call on the State Government to fund a new Centre for Excellence on the North Rockhampton CQUni campus

“The sooner the TAFE Centre of Excellence and the Mackay heavy automotive upgrade are delivered, the sooner we can address critical workforce gaps in our regions, and deliver a sorely needed economic boost to regional industries.”