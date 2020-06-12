Multimillion-dollar tourism fund could secure Rocky flights

INTRASTATE flights to and from Rockhampton could soon ramp up as the city cashes in on a $5 million regional airport package.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said Rockhampton Airport would be one of 15 across Queensland to benefit from the Palaszczuk Government’s airport scheme.

Mr O’Rourke said the package would secure intrastate flights to Central Queensland, creating more jobs for locals and helping to fast track ­Rockhampton’s economic ­recovery post COVID-19.

“We’ve invested more in flights than any government in Queensland’s history because we understand that flights mean jobs for locals,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“Today’s announcement gives the team at Rockhampton Airport the funding they need to secure more flights to our region.

“The flow-on benefits for our community could be massive – providing a real boost for local businesses at a time they need it most.”

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the announcement could support 1500-1600 jobs per year over a three-year period, with each flight tipped to generate up to 50 jobs along the supply chain.

“We know that tourism operators right across the state are hurting due to COVID-19,” she said.

“This funding will allow thousands more Queenslanders to explore their own state and could pump millions of dollars into communities like Rocky that rely on tourism.”

The regional airport funding announcement comes as Virgin Australia yesterday revealed it would increase its domestic flights to match ­Qantas.

The carrier intends to double its schedule, adding 30,000 seats across 320 flights, by early next month.

Virgin’s inceased route schedule was released last night, with flights to and from Rockhampton and Brisbane to operate daily from July 6.

Alliance Airlines, which has a base in Rockhampton, also yesterday revealed it intended to buy 20-25 new planes.

The ASX-listed company is raising $91.9 million via a fully underwritten institutional placement and up to an additional $30 million via a non-underwritten share purchase plan.

The money raised will be used predominantly to acquire additional aircraft, and to further strengthen its balance sheet.