Multimillion Kleenmaid fraud convict's appeal looms

Bradley Wendell Young outside court in 2012. Kari Bourne

JAILED former Kleenmaid director Bradley Wendell Young is likely to have an appeal heard in November.

The Sunshine Coast man has indicated he will appeal a nine-year jail term for fraud and insolvent trading related to the failed whitegoods business.

Young's case was mentioned at Queensland Court of Appeal on Monday.

Justice Walter Sofronoff said Young's lawyers should provide a "skeleton outline" of the case by September 1, and prosecutors by November 1.

The appeal might then be heard on November 15 and take one or two days, the court heard.

In 2016, Young was jailed after jurors found he dishonestly secured a $13 million Westpac loan.

Jurors also found Young incurred about $4 million in debts while insolvent.

Young is not eligible for parole until November 2022.

It was previously reported Kleenmaid owed creditors about $96 million when it went into liquidation. -NewsRegional