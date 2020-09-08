Multiple arrests in relation to Rocky shooting, siege

POLICE EMERGENCY: Multiple police and other emergency services are assembled at Reservoir St, Gracemere.

A SERIES of police operations conducted on Wednesday has resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects allegedly involved in a shooting incident at Rockhampton's CBD earlier this week.

The mostly seamless operations, however, quickly escalated into a frightening siege which rendered parts of Gracemere inaccessible to its residents until close to 8pm.

The concerning incident - which closed both Reservoir St and nearby streets for close to four hours - came following the arrest of the alleged gunman only hours earlier.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said specialist police first descended on the Puma service station on Thozet Rd, Koongal around 2.40pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police respond to reports of shots fired in the Rockhampton CBD around 3.30pm

He said further investigations surrounding Monday's shooting had led police to believe the alleged gunman was at that time visiting the service station.

"During the search of the vehicle that the person was located in, police will allege that a loaded firearm was found in that vehicle," said Det Snr Sgt Luke Peachey.

A 32-year-old Rockyview man who was known to police was subsequently arrested and charged with at least nine offences - three of them related to evading police.

Det Snr Sgt Luke Peachey confirmed police had not ruled out the possibility of the seized item being related to a large haul recently stolen from rural properties.

He added the alleged gunman and the man later involved in the Gracemere siege were also known to each other.

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere

"Directly proceeding our arrest of the 32-year-old male, police attended the address in Reservoir St, Gracemere."

He revealed police had earlier made contact with a 27-year-old Allenstown man in order to execute a Return to Prison warrant.

"With the assistance of specialist police once again, a siege incident occurred, whereby a male person we thought could assist in our inquiries has barricade himself in that residence and made threats to police," he explained.

The man's alleged threats, along with those of a 19-year-old female, bought the quiet suburban area to a standstill as police negotiators and multiple units cordoned off the area.

An onlooker captures the moment two men brawl near Rockhampton CBD.: Police have released social media footage of the Allenstown brawl which later led to a firearm being discharged.

Concerned residents living in nearby properties were also reportedly forced to jump fences of neighbouring properties in order to return home.

"After a number of hours, that person has surrender into police custody and that male has also been arrested and taken into police custody."

"Fortunately, that male person surrendered without further incident and without anyone being injured," he said.

The young woman at the property was also arrested and charged due to her behaviour and alleged threats made toward police.

Det Snr Sgt Luke Peachey confirmed she did not physically assault arresting officers and was reportedly not involved in Monday's shooting incident.

Detective Snr Sgt Luke Peachey addresses the media following Wednesday night's siege.

She was expected to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 30, while both men will appear today.

Yesterday's dramatic conclusion only added to the dramatic scenes which played out on Fitzroy St this past Monday - though police would still not confirm either parties' motivation.

"Once again, we've had a swift resolution over a couple of days. We've been able to identify the shooter and we were able to hopefully take into custody the weapon which was used."

Specialist police attend a siege in Reservoir St, Gracemere

"Also, now the fact that we've taken [the alleged gunman] into custody is very pleasing; that the person out there who's willing to fire a gun in public is now no longer out on the streets."

He said police were still looking for the third male and a female involved in the shooting.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au.