Multiple arrests made over large haul of stolen firearms

A number of arrests have been made in relation to stolen firearms from rural properties across Rockhampton. PICTURE: file photo

MULTIPLE arrests have been made relating to a string of thefts in which a large haul of firearms were stolen from rural Central Queensland properties.

A 30-year-old Kawana man, a 39-year-old Thangool man, a 46-year-old Park Avenue man and a 29-year-old Cawarral woman were this afternoon charged by Rockhampton police.

Detectives first appealed for public assistance earlier this month as part of Operation Sierra Decompress following the crime spree which occurred over a six-month period.

It is first alleged that on March 19 of this year a shed on Laurel Bank Road at Alton Downs was broken into, though no property was removed.

However, that same property was once again unlawfully entered almost two weeks later - with 17 firearms taken from a gun safe.

Other unknown weapons and precious gemstones were also reportedly stolen.

Detectives also allege that in late May an attempt was made to steal a gun safe from a Bucholz Rd property at Kabra in a related incident – though efforts proved futile.

Ongoing investigations, however, later led to a search warrant being carried out at a Thangool residence this past Monday.

The Thangool man has since been charged with 29 offences, including unlawful supply of weapons, burglary, drugs offences relating to supply and trafficking, and three counts of entering a dwelling with intent.

He is expected to reappear in Rockhampton Magistrates on December 12.

All four individuals will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in coming months.

A 46-year-old Park Avenue Man also faces 17 charges including enter dwelling and firearm theft, as well as additional outstanding matters relating to property and drug offences.

He has been remanded to reappear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 7.

The Kawana man has also been charged with enter dwelling with intent to steal firearms and is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 7.

The young woman involved has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a shortened firearm, as well as multiple drug offences.

She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 15.

Police continue to appeal for any public information in relation to the theft of firearms.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au.