Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating multiple break and enters reported in Lammermoor. FILE PHOTO
Police are investigating multiple break and enters reported in Lammermoor. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Multiple break and enters reported in Lammermoor

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Multiple break and enters have been reported in Lammermoor Monday morning.

The first break and enter was reported at 9.30am on Buccaneer Ave.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, a member of the public allegedly found at least four youths inside their home.

The spokeswoman said the youths decamped after being disturbed by the homeowner.

It is understood the youths left the scene in a vehicle and allegedly attempted to gain entry to another home in the Lammermoor area.

The spokeswoman said police were still on scene and no one had been charged in relation to the incident at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.

break and enter lammermoor queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Premium Content ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Council News This article will be updated as The Morning Bulletin’s coverage continues.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A COVID credit Christmas

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A COVID credit Christmas

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        NQ airport worker sues for $1m for tarmac injury

        Premium Content NQ airport worker sues for $1m for tarmac injury

        News Documents filed in Rockhampton Supreme Court claim the worker sustained a spinal...