Police are investigating multiple break and enters reported in Lammermoor. FILE PHOTO

Multiple break and enters have been reported in Lammermoor Monday morning.

The first break and enter was reported at 9.30am on Buccaneer Ave.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, a member of the public allegedly found at least four youths inside their home.

The spokeswoman said the youths decamped after being disturbed by the homeowner.

It is understood the youths left the scene in a vehicle and allegedly attempted to gain entry to another home in the Lammermoor area.

The spokeswoman said police were still on scene and no one had been charged in relation to the incident at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.