TRAFFIC CRASH: Four vehicles collided on Bolsover St in the Rockhampton CBD this afternoon.
News

Multiple car crash in Rocky CBD at peak hour

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Nov 2019 6:21 PM
6.20PM: PEAK hour traffic was disrupted by a four car crash in the Rockhampton CBD this afternoon.

The nose-to-tail crash on Bolsover St, near the the Neville Hewitt (new) Bridge, was reported to emergency services just after 5pm.

All of the vehicles were able to be pulled to the side of the road to allow traffic to flow.

None of the motorists were trapped in their vehicles.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed that there were no injuries or need to transport anyone to hospital.

Tow trucks are clearing the scene and police continue to interview witnesses and drivers.

