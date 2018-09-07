Multiple car crash on busy CQ highway

UPDATE 10.30am: ALL cars have been cleared from Yaamba Rd after a four-car pile up on the busy Rocky highway.

Traffic is now flowing freely.

PARAMEDICS are rushing to the scene of a crash on a busy Rockhampton highway where a car has reportedly slammed into the side of a bridge.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Yaamba Rd near Parkhurst around 9.45am where four cars were involved in a crash.

Initial reports indicated one of the cars was "stuck on the bridge" while all cars sustained minor damage.

Traffic around the area has reportedly slowed. Avoid the area if possible.

Six people were involved in the crash but many have refused treatment.