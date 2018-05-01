Multiple cars involved in pile up on Rocky's new bridge

Four cars have been involved in an accident at the intersection of Albert and Bolsover St near the new bridge.

FIVE cars have been involved in an accident on the new bridge tonight.

It is understood the accident occurred 7.30pm at the intersection of Albert and Bolsover St, in front of the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

It is unknown at this stage the injuries or number of persons involved or if there are any entrapments.

Initial reports have said there is a smell of fuel.

All emergency services are on scene.

Police are on scene directing traffic.

The bridge is believed to still be open for traffic.

This is a developing situation, more to come.