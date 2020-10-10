Multiple CQ sporting clubs offered $150k funding lifeline

THREE Central Queensland sporting clubs stand to benefit from another sizeable funding pledge in the lead up to this month’s state election.

Keppel LNP Candidate Adrian de Groot on Friday revealed $150,000 in state funding would be awarded to the clubs – though only if LNP take are elected to government.

The announcement was yesterday made at Bluebirds United Sports Club at Norman Gardens, one of the very clubs confirmed to benefit from the commitment.

Should the party taste victory at the end of October, the Bluebirds will receive a significant $50,000 boost – one third of the total commitment pledge.

GKI SUPPORT: LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot.

Yeppoon Seagulls Rugby League Club and Nerimbera Football Club will also each receive the same share to allow for the upgrading of outdated facilities.

“Keppel is a fantastic place to raise a family, and local clubs offer great opportunities for kids to engage in sporting and community activities. They must be supported.”

“These great community-led organisations are a credit to Keppel and the hard work of those volunteers who keep them going,” said Mr de Groot.

As both a father and grandfather, he added providing opportunities for healthy activities across Keppel proved crucial to the community.

RUGBY LEAGUE MENS: Yeppoon Seagulls' Dean Blackman.

“I am proud to support them and make this commitment to provide $150,000 if we win Government at the end of this month,” he said.

Mr de Groot added he is energised by the support he has received from the wider community as the three-week countdown begins until Queensland decides.

“By growing the economy, an LNP Government will ensure we can continue to support sporting and community groups in the great electorate of Keppel,” he said.