Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Multiple crews battle out of control fire near Stanwell

27th Nov 2018 6:25 PM

AS many as 19 crews have been battling an out of control vegetation fire near Stanwell since Monday morning

Crews arrived to the scene of the blaze near Josefski Rd shortly after 11am on Monday and have been working to contain the blaze.

As of 6pm Tuesday night there were still 10 crews on scene, with a dozer creating fire breaks during the day.

A spokesperson from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services say there are no properties under threat at this stage.

FIRE WARNING: An extreme fire warning has been issued for Capricornia on Wednesday.
FIRE WARNING: An extreme fire warning has been issued for Capricornia on Wednesday. Bureau of Meteorology

Crews will be working to put out the blaze throughout the day Wednesday amidst an extreme fire danger rating during the day.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

