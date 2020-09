Fire services are currently tending to a blaze west of Rockhampton.

FIRE crews are currently tending to a small vegetation fire at Mount Morgan, west of Rockhampton.

The blaze reportedly ignited around 10am at an Edward St address.

Two crews for now remain on scene monitoring the blaze.

It is understood to pose no threat to nearby surrounding properties.

Residents are urged to close their windows and doors due to possible smoke.