Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. Photo: Zizi Averill
Multiple crews respond to vegetation fire west of Gracemere

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Jan 2020 1:10 PM
MULTIPLE crews are responding to reports of a vegetation fire west of Gracemere.

At 12.42pm, fireys were called to Moonmera St, Kabra, after reports of a vegetation fire.

Two crews are currently on scene, with one more on its way.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have also extended the local fire ban for Central Queensland residents.

The local fire ban will remain in place until 7am Friday, January 10 for residents in the Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone, Rockhampton and Isaac regions.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

