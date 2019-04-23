Menu
BIG FELLA: Emily Briggs was fishing on the Fitzroy River, just 1km from the Quay St boat ramp, when she spotted this crocodile.
News

Multiple crocs spotted on the Fitzroy this month

23rd Apr 2019 4:30 PM
Subscriber only

EMILY Briggs was spending a day on the river with friends when she spotted a large crocodile close theto the Quay St boat ramp.

It is the fourth time a crocodile has been spotted on the Fitzroy this month.

Ms Briggs had been joking earlier about seeing a crocodile, so when she spotted this one, her friends didn't believe her.

Despite living in Rockhampton most of her life, the 25-year-old said this was the first time she'd seen a crocodile in the river.

"It was quite a shock actually,” Ms Briggs said.

Emily Briggs spotted a croc on the banks of the Fitzroy River on Monday.
"We couldn't believe it and when I said it the boys thought I was kidding.

"I had never seen one in the river before.”

According to the Department of Environment and Science's CrocWatch, there have been four crocodile sightings in the Fitzroy River this month alone.

Most of the sightings had been in an area that is a well- known crocodile habitat.

Members of the public are encouraged to report all crocodile sightings to the DES by calling 1300130372.

April crocodile reports:

  • Monday, April 22 - Emily and her friends spot a croc while fishing on the Fitzroy, just 1km from the Quay St boat ramp.
  • Tuesday, April 16 - A crocodile was spotted in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton. The Department of Environment and Science put up recent crocodile warning signs at all major access points.
  • Sunday, April 14 - A crocodile was reported at the Fitzroy River, Glendale. Departmental Wildlife Officers conducted a vessel-based spotlight survey and did not observe any crocodiles fitting the description in terms of size and location.
  • Thursday, April 11 - A crocodile was reported at the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton. Departmental Wildlife Officers conducted a site assessment and deployed recent crocodile warning signs.
