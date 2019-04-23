Multiple crocs spotted on the Fitzroy this month

BIG FELLA: Emily Briggs was fishing on the Fitzroy River, just 1km from the Quay St boat ramp, when she spotted this crocodile.

EMILY Briggs was spending a day on the river with friends when she spotted a large crocodile close theto the Quay St boat ramp.

It is the fourth time a crocodile has been spotted on the Fitzroy this month.

Ms Briggs had been joking earlier about seeing a crocodile, so when she spotted this one, her friends didn't believe her.

Despite living in Rockhampton most of her life, the 25-year-old said this was the first time she'd seen a crocodile in the river.

"It was quite a shock actually,” Ms Briggs said.

"We couldn't believe it and when I said it the boys thought I was kidding.

"I had never seen one in the river before.”

According to the Department of Environment and Science's CrocWatch, there have been four crocodile sightings in the Fitzroy River this month alone.

Most of the sightings had been in an area that is a well- known crocodile habitat.

Members of the public are encouraged to report all crocodile sightings to the DES by calling 1300130372.

April crocodile reports: