Location of fire on 325 Dairy Inn Rd, Cawarral
Multiple fire crews work to contain large fire Nth of Rocky

Maddelin McCosker
by
19th Jul 2019 12:58 PM

1.20PM: NINE fire crews are working to contain a large fire on Dairy Inn Rd, north of Rockhampton.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson, crews are back burning to cut the fire off at the northern end of Hedlow Rd.

Other crews are also working on the southern and eastern flanks.

According to QFES all structures are safe and not under any threat.

12.55PM: Multiple fire units are battling to control a large grass fire which is threatening properties east of Rockhampton.

As many as five crews are at the scene at Dairy Inn Rd and Hedlow Rd at Cawarral.

Reports from the scene are the crews are fighting the fire from the southern as eastern flank.

The Rural Fire Service has put out a warning saying smoke may be affecting residents and motorists in the area.

Residents are asked to keep their doors and windows and motorists are being asked to drive to the conditions and with caution.

More to follow.

