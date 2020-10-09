Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
At least four fires broke out across the Rockhampton region on Friday.
At least four fires broke out across the Rockhampton region on Friday.
News

Multiple fires across Rocky region leave locals on edge

kaitlyn smith
9th Oct 2020 7:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NUMBER of fires are this evening burning across the Rockhampton region, leaving many residents on edge.

However, three of the four blazes – at Nine Mile, Etna Creek and Ridgelands – are confirmed to be permit burns.

A QFES spokeswoman did, however, confirm a fire at Capricorn Hwy and Warren Rd at Stanwell was not a permit burn.

It reportedly occurred at the rail corridor, though it is unknown if the blaze was purposely lit.

The fire is now contained with only one fire crew currently on scene.

Residents in surrounding areas are advised to close their doors and windows and keep any necessary medication close by.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man dies at Ridgelands grass fire

bushfires rockhampton qfes rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man dies at Ridgelands grass fire

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man dies at Ridgelands grass fire

        News Emergency services crews are still battling the blaze at a Ridgelands property this afternoon.

        More emergency housing across CQ for DV survivors

        Premium Content More emergency housing across CQ for DV survivors

        Crime The construction of four new properties will support victims as they attempt to...

        Rocky teen diagnosed with tuberculosis had travelled

        Premium Content Rocky teen diagnosed with tuberculosis had travelled

        Breaking UPDATE, 2.20pm:A Rockhampton student diagnosed with tuberculosis had travelled...

        ‘It’s a blessing’: CQ star signs with NRL powerhouse

        Premium Content ‘It’s a blessing’: CQ star signs with NRL powerhouse

        Rugby League Elijah Anderson takes a huge stride forward in realising his rugby league dream.