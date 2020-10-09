Multiple fires across Rocky region leave locals on edge

At least four fires broke out across the Rockhampton region on Friday.

At least four fires broke out across the Rockhampton region on Friday.

A NUMBER of fires are this evening burning across the Rockhampton region, leaving many residents on edge.

However, three of the four blazes – at Nine Mile, Etna Creek and Ridgelands – are confirmed to be permit burns.

A QFES spokeswoman did, however, confirm a fire at Capricorn Hwy and Warren Rd at Stanwell was not a permit burn.

It reportedly occurred at the rail corridor, though it is unknown if the blaze was purposely lit.

The fire is now contained with only one fire crew currently on scene.

Residents in surrounding areas are advised to close their doors and windows and keep any necessary medication close by.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man dies at Ridgelands grass fire