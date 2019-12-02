Multiple fires burn in severe fire conditions

THREE fires have been reported in the Capricornia and Central Highlands today as the fire danger remains ‘severe’.

There is currently a fire burning in the Shoalwater Bay Military Training area which is under the control of the Australian Defence Force.

The fire blanketed Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast in a layer of smoke yesterday evening but was cleared by this morning by a change in wind.

The ADF is Liaising with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services who have no crews on the ground.

At 11.45, a small fire started on Browns Lane in Bungundarra, just northwest of Yeppoon.

It is still considered a grass fire at this time, but is burning within containment lines.

Residents are being asked to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

QFES is asking anyone who believes their property to be under threat to call triple-0 immediately.

At this stage there is only one other fire reported in the region.

A small vegetation fire was burning along the Capricorn Highway this morning, about 60km west of Emerald.

A QFES spokeswoman said one crew attended and the blaze was fully extinguished before midday.

There are no other significant fires burning in the region, but fire conducive weather has authorities on high alert.

The mercury is expected to hit 40 degrees in Rockhampton this afternoon while on the coast, it is expected to hit 35.

The region is currently experiencing light westerly winds that will peak at 30km/h at 2pm before easing in the evening.

Capricornia and the Central Highland districts remain on a ‘severe’ fire danger rating today but will be downgraded to ’very high’ tomorrow until Thursday.