Multiple fires burning along Bruce Highway

Urban and rural fire crews battle a grass fire beside the Bruce Highway. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are on scene at multiple grass fires burning along the Bruce Highway at Marlborough.

The fires started around 1.30pm Friday afternoon, with multiple crews working to contain and extinguish the fires.

The latest information from QFES are the fires pose no threat to property at this stage, but smoke is affecting the area including the highway.

Motorists are being asked to drive with caution and to the conditions.

Residents are being asked to close their windows and doors and to keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.