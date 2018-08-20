Multiple fires keep CQ crews busy over the weekend

The fire burning near Mount Morgan as seen from the air.

The fire burning near Mount Morgan as seen from the air. Contributed

A SPATE of fires burning across Central Queensland this weekend have kept Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews busy.

Early yesterday morning six fire crews attended a house fire at Causeway Lake, where one house was well alight when crews arrived.

The neighbouring building, the Causeway Lake Kiosk, was also affected by the blaze and is reported to have sustained minor damage.

According to a QFES spokesperson there is no indication as to the cause of the fire, but fire investigation crews will conduct an investigation.

Two female patients, an adult and an infant, were taken to the Yeppoon Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

A house fire in Yeppoon totally destroyed a home on Maple Street.

The blaze started in the early hours of Sunday morning and is being treated as suspicious, according to Queensland Police.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, but two police officers were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

There were also a number of bush fires this weekend with crews working to put out fires across the region.

Six fire crews attended the scene of a 20 acre grass fire on Dairy Inn Road, Carawarral around 4pm Sunday afternoon.

Crews undertook structural protection action and were back-burning to strengthen containment lines.

The last crew left the scene around 45 minutes later after the blazer was under control.

A vegetation fire on Bungundarra Road was attended by QFES on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a bush fire at Carnarvon National Park is burning in inaccessible land, and is expected to burn for several days.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) is monitoring the blaze.

QPWS is also monitoring a bushfire at Mount Chalmers near Rockhampton which broke out earlier in the week.

According to QFES the fire poses no threat to homes or property at this stage.

There was also a vegetation fire at Boyne Island on Sunday night.

The crew arrived on scene around 6.15pm on Sunday night and were continuing to back-burn around the area throughout Monday.

Another fire that has been burning near Mount Morgan is still being watched by fire crews.

The Horse Creek blaze isn't burning out of control, but crews were at the location to monitor the situation and back-burn surrounding areas.

QFES has confirmed more fires at Gracemere, Garnant, and Calliope.

QFES is asking people to avoid any areas where fires are burning saying smoke in the areas can decrease visibility.

Motorists are also being warned to travel with caution and to drive to the conditions

Those suffering a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

People should dial Triple Zero (000) immediately if they or their property are under threat.