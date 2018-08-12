Menu
Fire crews respond to highway fire near Emerald.
News

Multiple fires on CQ hwy

12th Aug 2018 3:03 PM

2.55PM: Multiple fire crews are responding to reports of several fires on the Capricorn Hwy west of Emerald.

Initial reports suggest the fires are between 5km and 20km west of the town.

There are unconfirmed reports of a person starting the fires.

The Rural Fire Service advises that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

"Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

cq accidents qfes rockhampton fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

