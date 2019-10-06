Multiple fires reported along rural roads

11AM: THERE is at least four fires along Ridgelands Rd from Pink Lilly to Alton Downs.

Crews are on scene battling the fires.

Police have also been called.

10.45am: A FIRE has broken out on Ridgelands Rd in Alton Downs.

The fire was reported 10.28am near the Nicholson Rd intersection.

Fire crews are on route.

It appears there are multiple fires along the road.

Another one has been reported the Laurel Bank Rd turn-off, near a house.

It has been reportee there is at least three fires, two kilometres apart.