Multiple Group race winner to start in Rocky feature today

GOING STRONG: Multiple Group race winner Charlie Boy, who has amassed $907,175 in earnings, will run in today's XXXX Gold Rockhampton Newmarket (1300m) at Callaghan Park.

GOING STRONG: Multiple Group race winner Charlie Boy, who has amassed $907,175 in earnings, will run in today's XXXX Gold Rockhampton Newmarket (1300m) at Callaghan Park. DARREN ENGLAND

IT'S not often that a horse nearing $1 million in racetrack earnings lines up in a feature at Callaghan Park but that's exactly the case in today's XXXX Gold Rockhampton Newmarket (1300m).

Seven-year-old gelding Charlie Boy - a multiple Group race winner, including a Group 2 success at Flemington in 2013 - may be in the twilight of his career but take a tip from his Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan.

"He'll certainly present in good shape and there won't be too many looking better than him in the yard, that's for sure," Gollan said.

"He looks a million bucks the old bloke and he seems to have a good zest for racing."

Charlie Boy, previously trained by Peter and Paul Snowden in Sydney and before that Gerald Ryan, will have to lump top weight of 60kg under jockey Brad Stewart in the Newmarket but that doesn't faze Gollan.

"He's earned his weight and he's a big, strong horse, so I don't think weight is an issue for him," Gollan said.

"I think it's more about just getting the right run and he'll really appreciate a good track and that's one thing he'll get up there."

In his 44 career starts, Charlie Boy has won five races (three at Group level) and amassed $907,175 in earnings - and he was competitive in races over the recent Brisbane Winter Carnival.

"I thought he ran terrific early in the winter carnival, you know second-up at the Gold Coast he was placed in a stakes race, only narrowly beaten," Gollan said.

"And he's one of those horses who has had no luck and he's struck soft ground, which he doesn't handle.

HOPING: Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan says Charlie Boy can win the Newmarket if he can get the "right run”. DARREN ENGLAND

"The other day in what I thought was a very strong Eye Liner (at Ipswich) he got cut out for a run at a crucial time and he doesn't need a lot of excuses at that level.

"If he can get the right run in the Newmarket he's certainly going well enough."

Gollan said it was a strong field that had been assembled this year.

"This is a decent Newmarket because Too Good To Refuse has been to a good level, Niccanova is very much an up-and-coming horse, and our other runner, Of The Day, gets in with 54kg and she's on the way forward," he said.

Gollan said Of The Day, a four-year-old mare, defeated a handy horse in Perfect Dare last start and the form out of that race would hold up in the city.

"I like her at 1300m and Mark (Du Plessis) will just go back and find his spot with a bit of cover for her, probably similar to Charlie Boy mid-field with a bit of cover," he said.

"We just want a bit of speed on for her, switch her off in the run and then she's got a really big finish.

"She's definitely up to this level and down on that weight she will sprint really quickly if they go along fast enough up front.

"I think she can get to Listed or Group 3 level eventually."

The $100,000 XXXX Gold Rocky Newmarket is race eight on today's card at 4.22pm.