Multiple hospitalised following afternoon crashes

Philippe Coquerand

FOUR people were transported to the Capricorn Coast Hospital following two separate crashes in the Livingstone Shire yesterday afternoon.

Three people were injured when the car they were travelling in rolled on Kinka Beach Rd at Tanby.

The vehicle came off the road just before 3pm.

Two females and a male were taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the women were transported with neck pain.

A matter of minutes later, a motorbike rider was taken to hospital after he was dragged behind his bike when he attempted to push-start it on Keppel St in Emu Park

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man received multiple cuts and abrasions.