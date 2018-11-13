Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Multiple injured in two-car crash outside Rocky pub

Shayla Bulloch
13th Nov 2018 9:32 AM

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS rushed to a crash in South Rockhampton this morning where multiple people were injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a two-car crash on Stanley St, just outside the Great Western Hotel around 9.20am.

All people involved were out of the cars when crews arrived. One car was still in the middle of the road leaking fluid.

A woman suffered a shoulder injury in the crash and was being assessed by paramedics.

Crews will transport two people to hospital shortly.

More to come.

